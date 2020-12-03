Dept. of Human Services announces temporary change to SNAP schedule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller announced an altered payment schedule for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) through December.

The temporary change allows all benefits to be issued without risk of delay in case of a federal government shutdown.

SNAP is a federally funded program, with the federal government currently funded through Dec. 11, 2020.

SNAP recipients can also use online purchasing to use SNAP funds for grocery delivery or for prepayment of curbside pick-up at certain retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, and most recently, Aldi.

“Some SNAP recipients may receive their monthly benefit and emergency allotments earlier than usual, but we need Pennsylvanians to know that this is not in error or additional payment. This is their normal December payment, and there will be no additional payment,” Miller said.

According to DHS, because SNAP is entirely federally funded, a delay in authorizing new funding could disrupt benefit issuance. To avoid disruption of monthly benefits, SNAP households may only receive one payment, rather than two, and possibly earlier than expected.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, access to food is especially important in order to help vulnerable populations and to mitigate coexisting health risks caused by possible COVID-19 transmission and inadequate food and chronic nutrient deficiencies.

While Community Assistance Offices remain closed, work processing applications, determining eligibility, and issuing benefits continues. Applications for SNAP and other public assistance programs can be submitted online at www.compass.state.pa.us.