Dept. of Labor and Industry continues fight against fraud with Pa. unemployment system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pa. Department of Labor and Industry aims to balance speed and security, but not without cost to the people receiving unemployment benefits.

Unemployment remains at its highest rate in years, and the Department of L&I has struggled to get money into the right hands quickly, while simultaneously keeping it out of the wrong hands.

As of Monday, State officials overseeing Pennsylvania’s unemployment system said they’ve crossed the $30-billion mark in distributions. However, they’ve made it difficult to reset an account password.

‘We’ve recently noticed an influx of PIN reset requests,” Jerry Oleksiak, Pa. Secretary of Labor and Industry, said. “And while claimants legitimately need to reset their PIN from time to time, this sudden surge came alongside requests to change their address.”

As a result of this correlation, residents must call to change their PIN and their address manually if both requests are needed.

TOP STORIES