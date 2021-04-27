Derby Day event benefits Bethesda Mission

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Range End Golf Course in Dillsburg is having a busy Tuesday. Warm temperatures and sunny skies have brought golfers out in droves.

At the Greystone Brew House, located in the course clubhouse, they’re getting ready for a big party that has nothing to do with golf. “Battle of the Roses” on May 1 will be all about the 147th Kentucky Derby. The party’s so big, they’re taking it out of the restaurant, and into a tent.

“It’s in the grass area on our golf course,” says Jason Viscount of the Brew House. “And it’s a huge tent, so we can social distance, we have the tables set out. We do require masks when you’re not seated at your table, but it’s going to be outside. I watched the weather on abc27, the weather looks great.”

People will have a lot of ways to have fun, he adds.

“We have a band, we have a DJ, we have TVs showing the Derby, we have different games going on, we have a silent auction, and great food. You can actually do a bet on the derby if you pick the first five horses in order, you can actually win a jeep from Faulkner Jeep. We have hat competitions, best-dressed gentleman, we have a cornhole Duck Donuts so you can actually get extra points if you’re eating a Duck Donut while throwing the cornhole,” Viscount said.

All the fun, though, has a serious purpose. It raises money for Bethesda Mission. Cindy Mallow, Director of Development at the mission, says the money will help fund a lot of programs.

“Not only food and shelter and clothing for our homeless individuals, but also addiction recovery programs for men, and women in our women’s shelter, we also offer programs for teens and youth in the Harrisburg community,” Mallow said.

Mallow says this is an example of the community going out of the way to help them, even during a pandemic.

“This past year has been remarkable,” she says, “And we’ve been incredibly blessed by our donors.”

This is the second time a Greystone restaurant has hosted this event. It was supposed to be the third.

“We were supposed to have the event last year, but it actually got canceled due to COVID,” Viscount said. “We did have it the year before that, at my other restaurant at Greystone Public House in Linglestown.”

abc27’s Valerie Pritchett will be Emceeing the proceedings.

The Derby Day part kicks off at 2:30. The race itself is slated to start at 6:50 p.m..