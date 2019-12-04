Derry Township awards bid to midstate company for $32 million community center

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township Supervisors awarded a general contracting bid Tuesday night to a construction company to build a new community recreation center that will cost a little more than $32 million.

Supervisors voted 4-1 to award the general bid to Lobar Incorporated, a midstate construction company. Board of Supervisors Chairwoman, Susan Cort, said Lobar’s offer was the lowest bid they received.

Of that $32 million price tag, $25.6 million is just the contracting, electrical, plumbing and mechanical work, among other things. Supervisors broke down that cost and identified what company would complete each part:

General Contractor – Lobar Inc., $20,092,000

Electrical – Cedar Electric Inc., $1,440,000

Mechanical – Hosler Corp., $2,543,000

Plumbing – Vision Mechanical, $1,293,000

Fire Protection – SA Comunale, $249,660

The center is 90,000 square feet and will feature three pools, a fitness center, a walking track, a large meeting space, and places for summer and after-school programming.

The pool area will feature a $341,000 splash pad, and a slide at $206,000. Those two items were both considered “alternates” that the board voted to either include, or defer, on top of the $25.6 million. Those items break down as follows:

Splash pad: $341,000

Exterior slide: $206,000

Shade structures: $143,000

HS walking path: $77,000

Library parking: $58,000

Floor finish upgrade: $24,000

Phased outdoor pool: $19,150

Cabling: $3,000, rejected (not recommended)

Aluminum conductors: at a reduction of $25,000

Lightning protection: $50,000

Fire alarm voice: $8,000, deferred (can add at later date)

Supporters say the new center is needed, as the current one is from 1963, while opponents believe it’s overkill for Derry Township.

“This could be operated at a profit or at a break-even to where there would be minimal burden to the taxpayers,” said Linda Eyer, co-chair of grassroots opposition group Citizens Advocating for Responsible Spending (CARS).

“When that facility is thriving and our community is coming together, all of this not – that you [the supervisors] have endured – you will see the fruit of your labor,” said community center supporter, Christine Drexler.

The project will increase real estate taxes for township residents, translating into an additional $165 per year for a $300,000 home, and an extra $83 per year for a home valued at $150,000.

Construction will start in early January 2020, with completion planned for the fall of 2021.

You can read more about the project here.