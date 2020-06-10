Derry Township helping businesses with eased restrictions

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Many restaurants and businesses are still struggling in the yellow phase in Dauphin County. That’s why Derry Township supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday night called the Flexible Business Support Program.

There aren’t any tourists in town because of COVID-19 and Derry Township is still in the yellow.

“Business has been decent. It’s not the same as it used to be, but the community has really rallied around our local businesses, supporting us through takeout,” said Jessica Demopoulos, owner of Smoked and The Chocolate Avenue Grill.

Some restaurants already have an outdoor seating area or garage doors that allow people inside during the yellow phase, but Derry Township officials want to help businesses that don’t have that luxury.

“There’s always the restriction of how many parking spaces you have vs. how many seats you have and also signage, so letting that loose at least temporarily allows us to expand our seating outdoors,” Demopoulos said.

Demopoulos bought 15 tables for Smoked so people can be served outside.

“We’re also giving them some flexibility with curbside spaces, allowing them to look at spaces directly in front of their business for curbside pickup,” said Lauren Zumbrun, Derry Township economic development manager.

Zumbrun said in addition to curbside pickup and outdoor seating there will be relaxed sign enforcement.

“We want them to be able to share that they’re open to the public and giving them the tools to be able to do that,” Zumbrun said.

Zumbrun says other things to help businesses are being considered.

The program runs for 60 days.

“To have the township help us out by easing these regulations, won’t just help us. It will help all the businesses throughout Derry Township and we’re excited to see that they’re doing things to help,” Demopoulos said.

Derry Township is hosting a Zoom seminar on Thursday, June 11 at 2 p.m. for local businesses to ask questions and get more information about the resolution.