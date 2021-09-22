Derry Township homeowners prepare for heavy rains

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The remnants of Ida caused several road closures, power outages, and creek flash flooding in Hershey, and Derry Township Police stress the importance of staying prepared.

“It really can be kinda devastating to have flooding into your house,” Chris Yenko said.

Yenko has lived on Church Road and Laurie Avenue for the past seven years. He says the last major storm from Ida caused flooding and falling trees hitting powerlines. He and his family lost power for a whole day. Now he’s made some changes to better prepare.

“During the last flood we kinda realized we needed a generator and got a new sump-pump,” Yenko said.

Derry Township Police say they have partnered with public works in checking clogged drains and keeping a close eye on the roadways.

“So we’re kinda always looking at these weather events when they come up, see how severe they’re going to be how they are going to impact roadways and services so it’s almost an automatic thing at this point,” Chief of Police Garth Warner said

Chief of Police Garth Warner says folks should fill up on gas and prepare a kit with flashlights, and water and if you are driving you need to pay attention to your surroundings.

“About a foot of water can sweep a vehicle off the roadway in those circumstances and walking through that water up to six inches of water can actually take your feet out from underneath it if you’re walking through those flowing waters,” Warner said.

Yenko says it’s best to be prepared because you never know what could happen.

“So we did make some changes and hopefully we will be prepared this time,” said Yenko.

PEMA says anywhere it can rain it can flood and folks should take information from the national weather service seriously.