Derry Township moves to online learning environment

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township School District announced that all instruction will move online full-time through Nov. 30.
Starting on Friday, Nov. 13, all classes throughout the district will make the move to an online learning environment.
This decision comes in response to an increased number of positive COVID-19 cases. Hershey high, middle and elementary schools will return to a hybrid instructional learning environment on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
DTSD joins many other school districts throughout the Midstate that have transitioned to online learning as COVID cases surge statewide.
