Derry Township Police charge two teens in Fawn Lane arson case

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township Police have filed charges against two teens in a case of arson on the night of Sunday, April 18.

Fire crews were called for a brush fire near Fawn Lane by Swatara Creek around 9:15 p.m. On Friday, police say they have charged a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old in connection to the investigation.

The fire threatened — but did not damage — a nearby railroad bridge. However, a boat used to get crews to the scene was seriously damaged, a total loss for the Hummelstown Fire Department.