Derry Township Police Dispatch to transfer to Dauphin County Dept. of Public Safety

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police dispatch is set to transfer its radio and computer-aided dispatching system to Dauphin County Department of Public Safety on Monday, Nov. 9.

While all current services will remain in place, this new arrangement will divide dispatch services between DTPD and DCDPS. However, all emergency calls will continue to be received through the County dispatch center, a system that has been in place for years.

Residents in need of police, fire, or emergency medical services should call 9-1-1. DTPD will still maintain a reception center where people can make non-emergency calls and calls to specific police officers, and then be transferred to appropriate personnel.

The DTPD Reception/Call Center is available Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

