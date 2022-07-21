DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Derry Township, Dauphin County are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles that occurred on Saturday, July 16.

Police say that two males and a female, who all were wearing facemasks, entered the vehicles stealing only credit cards and cash, leaving behind wallets and purses. Police have said the cards were used to purchase Apple products and gold jewelry.

All of the entered vehicles were parked at recreation facilities.

Photo: Derry Township Police

Photo: Derry Township Police

Photo: Derry Township Police

Photo: Derry Township Police

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Detective Dotts at (717) 534-2202 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.