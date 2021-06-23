Derry Township Police looking for load & go motorcycle thieves in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township Police are searching for answers relating to three stolen motorcycles in Hershey.

On Wednesday, police were notified that three motorcycles were stolen from parking spots at the Briarcrest Gardens apartment complex. The motorcycles appear to have been stolen between 11 p.m. on Tuesday night and 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

All of the keys to the motorcycles are accounted for. Police believe the motorcycles were loaded onto a truck, trailer, or large enclosed vehicle. They are checking surveillance footage and asking residents about the situation.

The motorcycles that were stolen include a blue Yamaha R1, a red and black Kawasaki Ninja 400, and a Red Honda CRF250. If you have seen any suspicious persons or vehicles and have any information related to these thefts, please contact Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202.