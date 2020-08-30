Derry Township Police seeking help identifying man who allegedly pointed a gun at teens

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, three teenagers were traveling in their car on Waltonville Road in the area of the Walton Spring Hills development.

They got behind a slow-moving green Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck. The green truck moved to the shoulder and let the teens pass.

When the teens passed, they said the man pointed a handgun at them. The teens kept driving and were not harmed.

The driver of the pickup is described as a Latino male, about 6’2″, long, slick black hair in a ponytail. He was reported to be wearing a white tank top.

Anyone having information regarding the identity of the male driver of the green pickup truck is asked to submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH or call Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202.

