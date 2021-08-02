Derry Township Police upgrade technology

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department is home to 40 officers and they are now equipped with body cameras. Chief Garth Warner says it is a big step forward.

“We presented the idea to them,” Warner said. “The overwhelming majority were in favor of the cameras.”

Warner says they want to be transparent and help improve public trust.

The department has a new drone unit. Four officers are licensed drone pilots and there are two drones in the unit. Country Meadows in Hershey sponsors the effort.

The drones in the unit can help find a resident who may walk away from the complex and get lost. They can also be used at crime scenes or crashes and help with crowd control and large events.