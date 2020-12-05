Derry Township Police warn residents about “porch pirates”

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township has received several reports of stolen packages over the last week. The Police Chief encourages residents to consider having items shipped to an alternative address.

Whether it be Amazon dropbox or your work (with permission), residents can enable tracking notifications to know when their package has arrived safety and in tact. Another option would be to install security measures like a doorbell camera by the front door.

Due to an influx in online shopping brought on by the holiday gift-giving season, the opportunity for “porch pirates” or “box bandits” to steal the packages left at the front door increases.

In addition to tracking apps or doorbell cameras, DTPD says residents can also have a neighbor keep a look out for deliveries or have the shipping company hold the item until it can be picked up.

“Or, you can have somebody else take possession of it and get it off the porch or the front of the residence and keep it out of the sight of anybody who would be driving by,” recommends Chief of Police Garth Warner.

Chief Warner says be a good neighbor, too, by giving neighbors a call if their package has been delivered or reporting anything suspicious to the police.

If residents witness a “box bandit” or believe their package has been stolen, call DTPD at (717) 534-2202 or submit an online report through CRIMEWATCH if the item is valued at less than $1,000.