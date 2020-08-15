Derry Township preparing for layoffs, service cuts

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township is preparing to cut staff and services due to the pandemic; the township’s budget shortfall is $1.7 million.

Officials say they lost a lot of revenue that usually comes in from Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, the amusement tax, and parking fees.

The decision follows after many Hershey properties had to close or open on a limited basis.

Construction of the new community center will continue but Derry Township won’t take on any new projects during the pandemic.