Derry Township pumping station failure causing problems for nearby residents

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Severe flooding has overcome a pumping station in Derry Township.

According to police, the station near Mansion Road is underwater and has failed, including the backup generator.

Sewer flow issues are expected for township residents especially those in Hershey.

The township says if you experience problems with sanitary water flow, contact the DTMA at 717-576-8268