Empty Derry Township School bus engulfed in flames

A Derry Township School District bus was heavily damaged during a fire at the district’s transportation facilities Wednesday off Clearwater Road in Hershey.

The blaze was spotted by a bus driver around 6:30 a.m. who promptly reported the incident.

District staff acted quickly to move nearby parked school buses. A propane fueling station on the property was also secured as a precaution.

Fire officials believet the blaze to have sparked from the vehicle’s electrical system. A damage estimate is not yet available, but the district intends to file a claim with its insurance carrier.

Bus fire (Credit – Hershey Fire Department)

While the fire was contained to a single bus, the events caused a disruption in morning transportation services for K-5 students. Classes were instead conducted online.

The bus was parked and empty at the time and there were no injuries. Quick action by district staff and the Hershey Volunteer Fire Company prevented the fire from spreading.