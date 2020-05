HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township School District is changing start times for all students.

Starting in the 2021-22 school year, elementary students will begin school at 8 a.m. and ends at 2:40 p.m. while middle and high school hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The change was made to help kids get more sleep.