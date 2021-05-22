Derry Township Superintendent placed on administrative leave one month before retirement

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township School District has placed Superintendent Joe McFarland on administrative leave for the remainder of his contract.

The decision comes as a result of a school board investigation of McFarland closing the high school under the false impression of reaching COVID case thresholds.

According to a statement from the School District “It was decided that Mr. McFarland would be placed on Administrative Leave as it had been determined that neither the Board nor the Solicitor were consulted in this process.”

The School District has appointed Assistant Superintendent Dr. Stacy Winslow to fill in as Substitute Superintendent.

McFarland was set to retire at the end of his contract on June 30.

