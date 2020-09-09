Derry Township supervisors vote to transfer local dispatch due to COVID-19 lost tax revenue

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Township supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday night to transfer the emergency dispatch center to Dauphin County’s Department of Public Safety.

Supervisors say it was a difficult decision but acknowledge the need to cover as much as two-million dollar in lost tax revenue due to the pandemic.

Dispatch works who are laid off will receive assistance in finding employment in the area.

On August 25, 2020, supervisors voted to explore the option to potentially get rid of their local dispatch center due to over a million dollar budget shortfall from COVID-19.

COVID-19 has brought on a lack of travel, which means less parking and amusement taxes. The real estate tax has also plummeted from the pandemic.

