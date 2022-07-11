DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township Police have reported an increased number of calls relating to speeding, aggressive driving, or simply not following the rules of the road. The police department says they get anywhere from two to three calls a week.

Road rage incidents have been on the rise as well. Derry Township Police Department Chief Garth Warner said traffic enforcement was scaled back due to the pandemic, but more patrol cars are getting back on the road now.

According to Warner, Pennsylvania saw a 9% spike in fatal car crashes in the first nine months of 2021. The United States saw a 12% increase in car crash deaths as a whole.

Warner says its important to slow down, be patient, and not let your anger turn into possible violence. If someone is following you in your car, drive to a police station or public space and call 911.

“You never know who you’re dealing with on the other end of things. And those confrontations tend to escalate because people are a little bit more tense,” said Warner.