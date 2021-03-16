Derry Township’s newest K-9 has a nose for…cell phones?

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township has a new Police K-9. Tor is trained as a tracking dog–but what he’s sniffing for is electronic devices. He’s one of only five such dogs in the state.

“He’s able to detect a chemical that’s on those devices that are used during the manufacture of those electronics,” says Officer Kevin Leiss.

While we watched, he found a cell phone hidden in a shelf and detected a thumb drive stashed in a phony soda can.

Finding hidden evidence is important in any criminal case, but especially when criminal acts involve children. Derry Township police partners with ICAC, the Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce.

“The evidence on those items would help identify victims who may been involved in human trafficking and child exploitation,” says Leiss.

And when Tor goes off duty?

“He’s just a dog,” says Leiss.