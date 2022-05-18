DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Derry Township man was arrested on May 3 on multiple charges including aggravated assault, strangulation, and stalking.

According to the Derry Township Police Department, 21-year-old Luis A. Espinal-Rivera was previously charged by police stemming from an incident that occurred on April 9, 2022. During this incident, he choked the victim who was pregnant as well as punched the victim in the stomach.

Espinal-Rivera supposedly continued this violent intimidation of the victim through incidents that occurred on April 24, May 1, and May 2. During these incidents, he punched the pregnant victim in the stomach, threatened harm to the victim and her unborn child, punched the victim in the nose, choked her, stabbed the victim with a fork, struck her with a baseball bat, and punched her in the head.

On the night of May 3, Espinal-Rivera was allegedly outside the victim’s residence, wearing a black ski mask, and was allegedly throwing objects at the residence in order to get the victim’s attention.

Espinal-Rivera also allegedly reached out to the victim in an attempt to intimidate and harass her into dropping previous charges against him.

He also allegedly had the iPhone of the victim, which he had stolen previously.

He was taken into custody by officers without incident and was arraigned at the Dauphin County Judicial Center, and charged with the following:

3 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Intimidation Witness/Victim – Refrain From Report

2 counts of Strangulation

1 count of Stalking – Repeatedly Comm To Cause Fear

2 counts of Simple Assault

2 counts of Loitering and Prowling at nighttime

He is currently incarcerated at the Dauphin County Jail and bail has been set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 24, according to court dockets.