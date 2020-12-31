Dick Thornburgh, former Pa. Governor and U.S. Attorney General dies at 88

(AP) — Former federal attorney general and Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh has died at age 88.
Thornburgh died Thursday morning at a retirement community facility outside Pittsburgh, his son David said.
The cause is not yet known.
Thornburgh built a reputation as a crime-busting federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh and won praise for his cool handling as governor of the Three Mile Island partial nuclear meltdown in 1979.
