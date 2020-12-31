Dick Thornburgh, former Pa. Governor and U.S. Attorney General dies at 88

Local

by: Mark Scolforo

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — Former federal attorney general and Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh has died at age 88.

Thornburgh died Thursday morning at a retirement community facility outside Pittsburgh, his son David said.

The cause is not yet known.

Thornburgh built a reputation as a crime-busting federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh and won praise for his cool handling as governor of the Three Mile Island partial nuclear meltdown in 1979.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

