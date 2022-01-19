Dickinson College hosts job fair for on-campus positions

(WHTM) — Dickinson College is looking for people to come work on campus this week.

The college hosted a job fair at the Project Share Farmstand. It’s looking for candidates of all skill levels to fill dining hall and facilities positions. Those interested can apply for both part-time and full-time opportunities. Dickinson says it’s offering a generous benefit package, hoping candidates will consider joining the team to build a career.

“The idea is to have the event within our community itself we are in a two-block walking distance so it’s an opportunity to get those who are locally employed and working within Dickinson college,” Director of Human Services, Dennette Moul said.

There are immediate openings available for many positions.