Dickinson College President, officials release statement on ‘Anti-Semitic’ video allegedly involving student

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday evening, Dickinson College administrative officials released a statement after being made aware of an anti-Semitic video allegedly involving a Dickinson student.

“This video is not only harmful to our campus community but is an anti-Semitic act. Any act of bias undermines our Dickinson values,” said President Margee M. Ensign, Vice President of Student Life and Dean of Students George Stroud and Interim Executive Director Office of Equity and Inclusivity, Chief Diversity Officer Amer F. Ahmed in a joint statement.

The video, circulating throughout the Dickinson community and on YouTube, appears to involve an undergraduate student.

President Ensign and her colleagues assured students and the Dickinson community that the incident is being taken very seriously. On Monday afternoon the Carlisle school took immediate action by contacting the student they believe to be involved.

The Bias Education Response Team (BERT) met on Monday afternoon to discuss the matter, as well.

As stated by the Dickison administrators, Vice President Stroud will take appropriate action in accordance with the school’s policies and procedures after a thorough investigation on the matter is conducted.

“In 2019, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported 2,107 individual anti-Semitic incidents throughout the United States. This represents a 12 percent increase from 2018 and continues an unfortunate upward trend seen throughout the last several years,” Dickinson officials said in the statement. “Hillel International also reports increased incidents of anti-Semitism on college campuses in recent years.”

President Ensign and her colleagues assure students and the community that the Dickinson administration remains committed to building a more just community.