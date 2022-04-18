LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – An accident and diesel spill has closed I-81S in Lebanon County.

511PA shows the accident between Exit 90: PA 72 Lebanon and Exit 85: PA 934 Anville/Ft. Indiantown Gap.

According to officials, the accident involves a tractor-trailer and 200 gallons of diesel fuel that has been spilled. The road is expected to be closed until about 4:30 p.m.

A separate accident closed all lanes on I-78 westbound near Exit 8: US 22 WEST/TO PA 343 – LEBANON/FREDERICKSBURG in Lebanon County.