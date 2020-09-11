Digital Exclusive: Firefighters with Progress Fire Company climb 110 floors to remember fallen 9/11 firefighters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters of the Progress Fire Company took time out of their day to climb 110 floors for a remembrance of the 343 firemen who lost their lives 19 years ago during the 9/11 attacks.

They dressed up in full gear to do the stair challenge at Crunch Fitness in Harrisburg. This the 2nd year that Crunch Fitness has done the challenge and will continue to do so each year.

Volunteer fireman Keith Thompson is a physical trainer who trained for 2 weeks for this challenge, and still could not believe how hard this challenge was.

The goal of this activity is to put things into perspective for what these brave men and women went through that day, who more than likely did not return home to their families are that horrific day.