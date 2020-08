GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A recent vote in the U.S. House of Representatives has the Licensed Battlefield Guides very alarmed- that could possibly remove all Confederate monuments and plaques from federal parks across the nation.

Today we spoke with Les Fowler- the President of the Licensed Battlefield Guides of Gettysburg, who strongly recommends citizens to call your local senators office to advocate against this issue and express the importance history. Check out the FULL interview.