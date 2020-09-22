Digital Exclusive: Union Mill Acres

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The first day of Fall has finally arrived upon us in 2020.

Even though this year has been anything but normal, some things remain the same… such as pumpkin picking! Late September and early November are the busiest times for our local pumpkin sellers.

This seems to be the time when everyone kicks into “fall mode” to decorate their houses with different species of Cucurbita such as squash, pumpkins, and gourds.



Today we took a trip outside of Elizabethtown to Union Mills Acres; a small family-owned farm who are blessed with selling some of the best-looking Cucurbita you can buy in Pennsylvania!