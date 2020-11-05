DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Dealing with election stress

Americans finished casting their votes yesterday, but the flood of mail-in ballots received around the U.S. means final election results won’t be immediately clear. As the country waits, people may be experiencing stress or anxiety.

Kimberly Ernest, licensed psychologist and executive vice president of Pennsylvania Counseling Services, says things like eating well, exercising and spending time outside may help alleviate some of these negative feelings. She also highly recommends taking time away from social media.

Avoiding echo chambers, or social groups that share and therefore reinforce one’s own views, is something else Ernest recommends. “If I go into a room full of like-minded people…and I say, ‘Hey guys, I’m freaking out,’ and they go, ‘I’m freaking out, too!’ then we play off of each other,” and this just increases the stress people are already experiencing, explains Ernest.

Ernest recommends prioritizing interactions that leave one feeling better and enable a disconnection from politics right now, rather than those interactions that leave one feeling more worried. For example, she enjoys spending time with her young children, who are more interested in the Ninja Turtles than the election.

Something else many may feel right now is helplessness as they wait for ballots to be counted. “For the average voter, you’ve done your part, now it’s time to sit back and give yourself that space to take a breath,” advises Ernest.

As Ernest points out, about half of the country will likely be disappointed by the results of the presidential election either way it goes. After the results are finalized, Ernest suggests that people consider the reasons they voted as they did and then find ways to continue actively supporting their beliefs.

In many ways — from COVID-19 to environmental disasters to protests for racial justice — 2020 has felt like a monumental year. Ernest says all of these factors have piled anxiety and uncertainty on top of more anxiety and uncertainty.

They also may have contributed to this election feeling especially significant. And, as Ernest notes, the election has felt very personal for many people, as well. She encourages people not to burn bridges based on political views and lose interpersonal connections “that would eventually be very valuable to us.” Ernest says that losing those connections might increase mental health symptoms in the future.

“My hope is that moving forward just as a country…we can find ways to have critical and difficult conversations and see each other a little bit better and hopefully work towards a path of healing our divided country,” says Ernest.

