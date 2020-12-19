DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Holiday productions go virtual — when and where to watch

Holiday theatrical productions and concerts are a tradition for many — both performers and audience members. This year, with COVID-19 limiting gatherings, holiday productions are being adapted for virtual formats.

If you’re looking to enjoy some festive performances this season, check out these productions by local groups:

Open Stage: “A Christmas Carol”

“Since the year 2000, Open Stage has produced ‘A Christmas Carol,’ Charles Dickens (sic) most famous novel, and arguably the most famous redemption story in all of literature…The [2020 Open Stage] show relies heavily on elements of clowning, puppetry, live sound effects, and storytelling, making this particular production a very different experience for patrons, who may be used to seeing a cast of thirty-plus actors on the stage. In the 2020 production, the cast includes three performers.” (Open Stage press release)

When: Dec. 4-Jan. 3

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Where to watch: Visit Open Stage’s website to make a reservation for a watch party. You’ll be sent a link to watch the show on YouTube.

Lancaster Symphony Orchestra: “Sounds of the Season”

“The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra and the Lancaster Symphony Chorus will once again bring audiences warm holiday cheer through its 12th annual Sounds of the Season concert…Audiences will enjoy holiday favorites such as selections from ‘The Nutcracker,’ ‘Christmas Time is Here’ (from ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’), the LSO’s annual Christmas Singalong, and many other timeless selections.” (LSO press release)

When: Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m., available to stream until Jan. 1

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Where to watch: LSO’s YouTube channel, Facebook page, or website

Gettysburg Community Theatre: “A Christmas Carol”

“The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Spirits of Christmas, and of course Tiny Tim who reminds us all that God blesses us…every one! Gather safely at home around your computer to view our volunteer actors from Adams County and beyond as we present a safe-at-home zoom version of this holiday season favorite.” (“A Christmas Carol” Facebook event)

When: Dec. 19 at 7 p.m., available to watch any time after

Cost: Free

Where to watch: Gettysburg Community Theatre’s YouTube channel

Keystone Theatrics: “Sunday Under the Stars” Holiday Duet Roulette

“This is a night of duets from holiday movies and musicals — with a twist! Over 60 performers selected from a list of over 30 songs what they would be willing to learn and sing. Then, we put those names on a roulette wheel to randomly select their song and their duet partner. Duet Roulette!” (“Sunday Under the Stars” Facebook event)

When: Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m., available to watch any time after

Cost: Free

Where to watch: A link will be posted in the Facebook event

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts: Christmas Radio Showcase

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is debuting three “old-timey” radio plays this month: “The Plot to Overthrow Christmas,” “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” and “Auntie Scrooge – a BACKWARDS Christmas Carol.” The plays have full casts of actors who rehearsed via Zoom and recorded their lines in the theater company’s new recording studio.

When: “The Plot to Overthrow Christmas” premieres Dec. 21 at 7 p.m., “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” premieres Dec. 22 at 7 p.m., “Auntie Scrooge” premieres Dec. 23 at 7 p.m., or you can enjoy all three shows on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. (All will be available for listening afterward, as well.)

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Where to watch: Reserve tickets for the premieres on the DreamWrights website. You will be emailed a link to tune in on YouTube.

Penn Square Music Festival: “Jingle All The Cabaret”

“We are so excited to bring all the holiday music you loved to your homes, starring soprano Margaret Taylor Woods and baritone Mark Hosseini, and hosted and accompanied by PSMF Founder and Artistic Director Scott Drackley.” (PSMF Instagram post)

When: Dec. 21-Dec. 31

Cost: $10

Where to watch: Reserve tickets on the PSMF website

Gamut Theatre Group: “Countdown to Noon – LIVE! Online”

“Join us for the 28th Annual New Year’s Eve Party for Children, where we countdown to NOON, instead of midnight! Featuring [Popcorn Hat Players’] ever popular ‘Aesop’s Fables,’ starring current and past Popcorn Hat Players.” (Gamut Theatre website)

When: Dec. 31 at 11 a.m., available to watch afterward

Cost: $10 for one screen access

Where to watch: Reserve tickets on Gamut Theatre’s website

Gamut Theatre Group: “Last Laughs of 2020 – LIVE! Online”

“It’s the end of 2020, and TMI Improv wants you to get the Last Laugh as we say goodbye to the Year Everyone Wants to Forget and welcome 2021! Join the TMI Improv Team…for a virtual improv show where suggestions from the audience guide the players for the evening.” (Gamut Theatre website)

When: Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

Cost: $10 for one screen access

Where to watch: Reserve tickets on Gamut Theatre’s website

