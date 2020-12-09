DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Psychologist talks combatting seasonal depression

Winter’s long nights and gray days may have some feeling blue. Seasonal depression, or seasonal affective disorder (SAD), is “a type of depression characterized by its recurrent seasonal pattern, with symptoms lasting about 4 to 5 months per year,” according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).

While summer-pattern SAD can happen, winter-pattern SAD is more common according to NIMH. Kimberly Ernest, licensed psychologist and executive vice president of Pennsylvania Counseling Services, says winter depression typically sets in when the days are shorter from about November through March.

SAD can manifest as depression or anxiety symptoms, difficulty managing pain, and/or changes in sleep patterns, among other things, explains Ernest. More symptoms are listed on the NIMH website here.

This year, COVID-19 isolation may compound the effects of seasonal depression.

“Especially when the days get shorter and you have less natural daylight, people are less inclined to leave their homes, and so to couple that with a global pandemic in which people aren’t leaving their homes, it would put people at risk for being pretty isolated,” says Ernest.

To alleviate seasonal depression, Ernest suggests spending time outside daily (even though it’s cold), eating a balanced diet, engaging in movement, and intentionally connecting with others.

It may be awkward to interact through technology like Zoom, but Ernest says, “At this point, it’s kind of our best and safest option.” She encourages people to at least try to brave the Zoom discomfort and see how it goes before discounting the idea altogether.

Lamps that simulate natural light may also help those struggling with SAD, says Ernest.

Another way to combat seasonal depression may be to assist others, suggests Ernest. “Whenever you find yourself struggling, I think to lean into becoming a helper can be really beneficial,” Ernest says.

Whether it’s shoveling a neighbor’s porch, running to the grocery store for someone who is immunocompromised, or volunteering at an animal shelter, Ernest says, “I think that a lot of people underestimate the value that comes from engagement with people that we don’t usually come in contact with.”

Those experiencing more severe symptoms of anxiety or depression should seek help from a medical professional.

For more information about mental health resources in Pennsylvania and hotlines available 24/7, visit the DHS Mental Health in Pa. page.