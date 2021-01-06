DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Special video gaming event for Pa. High School Students

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The very first “Everyone Games Pa.” festival will be held virtually for high school students on January 15 and 16. The festival is a combination of work put together by video Game Clubs of America and Chambersburg High School students.

A full convention that includes competitive gamin tournaments, social gaming, hanging out virtually, and some very interesting college and career-oriented panels. Some of the panels include: “How to become a professional game streamer” and “How to build your own gaming PC.”

One of the directors of Video Game Clubs of America Max Jamelli, states that there is a ton of professional skills that students can learn from gaming such as programming, marketing, promotions, and professional gaming itself.

Jamelli also states that E-Sports is on its way to over-taking several major entertainment entities in the United States, already surpassing the NHL and creeping up on the NBA.

Some of the competitive games that students will be playing during the virtual event include Leauge of Legends, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros, Minecraft, and Among Us just to name a few!

All games that will be played will be rated E for Everyone.

This free event is open to any high school student, no student will be denied entry if they decide to register. Special gamer themed prizes will be given out to multiple winners of the competitions.

Register today at over a discord server at www.vgcusa.org/egpa.