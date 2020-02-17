Dillsburg couple en route back to America after being quarantined on a cruise ship

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – William and Collette Smedley couldn’t be happier to finally be off of the Diamond Princess cruise ship they’ve been on for weeks.

The last time the Dillsburg couple had cell service, they confirmed they were among other Americans on buses to the Tokyo airport.

“We’re allowed to have 70 pounds of luggage,” said William Smedley. “They said they have no overheads available.”

The group is flying on charter planes to Travis Air Force base in Fairfield, California.

“I guess we will be having our temperature taken on the way to the plane,” said William Smedley. “If we have a high temperature, we won’t be allowed on the plane.”

The Dillsburg couple was told some passengers will be quarantined in California and others in Texas for two more weeks.

“It’s stressful. We’ve lived through some worse things than this,” said William Smedley.

The Smedleys were among the 400 Americans quarantined on the ship for 12 days after their trip was supposed to end. At least 46 of them have tested positive for coronavirus.

As of Sunday, 365 passengers total had the disease.

To avoid it, William and Collette were forced to stay in their 10- by 20-feet interior room.

“A lot of playing with my phone. Reading a lot of books. Watching a lot of online. A lot of downloaded movies they’ve provided for us,” said William Smedley.

They got outside on the deck for an hour a day, where they tried to power walk.

Their 33rd wedding anniversary and Valentine’s Day were both different than they imagined.

“Local companies donated things like chocolate. My wife got a rose,” said William Smedley. “I couldn’t ask for better treatment under these circumstances.”

The couple has been in constant contact with their 31-year-old daughter in Mechanicsburg and 30-year-old son in Jacksonville.

“The unknown is unnerving a little bit, but I want to get out of here and I want to get back home,” said William Smedley.

William and Colette say they are still feeling good and don’t have any symptoms.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide is now almost 70,000. The death toll is nearly 1,700.