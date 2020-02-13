Dillsburg couple still stuck on quarantined cruise ship in Japan

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dillsburg couple is still stuck on a quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Yokohama, just outside of Tokyo.

Japan’s health ministry announced Thursday that 44 more people on the ship have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Diamond Princess is carrying about 3,500 passengers and crew members. 713 people have been tested since it entered Yokohama Port on Feb. 3, and now 218 people are confirmed to be infected.

At least 12 Americans are among the more than 200 people on the ship who have been diagnosed.

William and Colette Smedley updated abc27 of their condition Thursday morning and they say they are still healthy, but they can’t get off the cruise ship.

Last week William said, “We were ready to come home after 29 days at sea, but this is a worldwide crisis and we’re stuck in the middle of it.”

All passengers are being monitored. The quarantine was supposed to be over Feb. 19 but it is now suspected to be longer due to the high amount of cases.