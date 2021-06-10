Dillsburg Farmers Fair returns in 2021

Dillsburg, Pa (WHTM) For a week every October, the streets of Dillsburg shut down for the annual Dillsburg Farmers Fair.

“Farmers Fair’s a big deal in this area.” Annie Cooke said.

Cooke runs the Fantastic Parade, the big closing event of the fair.

“It’s a time to celebrate our farming heritage that week. It’s a great time for family reunions. And so everybody shows up, our parade has gotten bigger and bigger each year,” Cooke said.

However, there was no parade last year. As with so many other events, Fair organizers had to pull the plug in 2020.

“We made our decision in July. We waited and waited, and we couldn’t wait any longer,” Carl Shearer, President of the Farmers Fair Committee, said.

“I fought it as long and as hard as I could” Committee Vice President Al Kaufmann added. “We talked to the different committees and decided how long we could hold off making a final decision. It was not a decision that was made lightly. We had no options. Our hands were tied.”

“It was very disappointing. Due to the situation, the pandemic of 2020,” Cooke added. “But we need to keep our people safe, our guests safe here in Dillsburg, and things were just out of our control at that time.”

This is not the first time the Fair has missed a year. It was canceled for two years during World War I, by the Great Depression in 1929-1931 and by World War II. But, 2020 was the first year it was shut down by a disease.

By the beginning of 2021, though, the fair committee was feeling cautiously optimistic.

“We had a meeting in January, an executive board meeting, and things were starting to look better, shots and everything, so we decided to go ahead,” Shearer said.

It’s particularly good news for local civic groups, which took a big financial hit when the Fair got canceled.

“All of our spots, all of our food vendor spots, belong to our local community organizations,” Kaufmann, who’s in charge of vendor spaces, said. “They have the option of operating the space themselves or subletting to a commercial vendor, a percentage goes back to the organization, but every food stand, money from that food stand goes back to that organization.”

The fair kicks off Monday, October 11th, and runs through Saturday.

We’re moving forward and excited about bringing Farmers Fair back to the community,” Kauffman said.

Dillsburg Farmers Fair Schedule, October 11-16, 2021

OCT 11 MONDAY EVENTS

6:30 p.m. | Opening Ceremony | Northern High School Auditorium

7:00 p.m. | Queen Pageant | Northern High School Auditorium

OCT 12 TUESDAY EVENTS

5:30 p.m. | Crowning of Senior King and Queen | Community Hall

6:00 p.m. | Community Hall Open for Entries | Community Hall

OCT 13 WEDNESDAY EVENTS

5:00 p.m. | Community Hall Open for Entries | Community Hall

OCT 14 THURSDAY EVENTS

8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | Community Hall Open for Entries | Community Hall

5:30 p.m. | Food Stand by Mt. Pleasant Church of God | Behind Community Hall

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Exhibits open to the public | Community Hall

6:00 p.m. | Hand Turned Ice Cream Contest | Behind Community Hall

7:00 p.m. | Public Auction of Baked Goods | Community Hall

8:00 p.m. | Cross Cut Saw Contest | Behind Community Hall

OCT 15 FRIDAY EVENTS

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Fun Day for Kids | Dillsburg Elementary Playground

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Cattle Display | Athletic Field

7:00 p.m. | Children’s Parade (NO RAINDATE) | South Baltimore Street

After Parade | Nathan Merovich Entertainment sponsored by L.A.M.B.S | Judges Stand

OCT 16 SATURDAY EVENTS

8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. | Antique Farm Tractor Display | West Street York

8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. | Motorcycle Show | At the Square

8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. | Antique Car Show | South Baltimore Street

8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. | Rod & Custom Car Show | W. Harrisburg Street

8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | Olde Tyme Market | St. Paul’s Church Parking Lot

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Exhibits | Community Hall

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Craft Fair | Dillsburg Elementary Playground

9:00 a.m. | Pickle Patch | Athletic Field

9:00 a.m. | Polar Bear Run | Northen Middle School (Registration @ 8:00am)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Cattle Display | Athletic Field

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Petting Zoo | Athletic Field

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Business Fair | North Baltimore Street

10:00 a.m. | Horse Shoe Pitching | Athletic Field

10:00 a.m. | Corn Hole Tournament | Athletic Field

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | Alex Peffer Entertainment | Judges Stand

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Good Friends Band Entertainment | Walkway near Open Air Market

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | International Chili Cook-Off | Hanover Street

11:00 a.m. | Pedal Power | Dillsburg Elemtary Parking Lot (Registration @ 10:00am)

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Devon Poluak | Judges Stand

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Dillsburg Karate Demo | In front of Judges Stand

1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. | Drew & Ket Entertainment | Judges Stand

2:30 p.m. | Antique Car, Tractor, & Street Rod Parade | South Baltimore Street

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Dillsburg Brass Band | At the Square following Tractor Parade

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Jeremiah Hopkins Entertainment | Judges Stand

6:45 p.m. | Hanover Lancers Mini-Concert | Judges Stand

7:00 p.m. | NHS Band Mini-Concert | At the Square

7:30 p.m | Fantastic Parade (NO RAINDATE) | South Second, Franklin & Baltimore