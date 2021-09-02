Dillsburg man charged with child pornography possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dillsburg man was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of child pornography on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pa.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler says Stanley Bobula, 63, of Dillsburg, allegedly possessed images containing sexual exploitation of children on January 23 of this year in York County. The indictment also alleges the images were on a computer or cell phone.

The case was introduced as part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative launched in 2006 by the DOJ to address a growing number of child sexual exploitation and abuse allegations and cases.

Maximum penalty under federal law for the offence is 20 years in prison, supervised release for life and a fine. There’s also a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted.

Bobula is presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.