Dillsburg orchard celebrating strawberry season at festival this weekend

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With it being summer, it’s finally strawberry season in Pa., and a local orchard in York County is taking advantage with a festival on Saturday, June 12.

From 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Strawberry Festival will feature a family 5K, a craft show with over 70 vendors, live music, and of course, lots of opportunities to pick and eat delicious and fresh fruit.

“Strawberries are one of the first fruits of the season,” Owner Karen Paulus said. “They’re sweet and tasty and an excellent source of Vitamin C. It’s always good to have a diet high in fruits and vegetables.”

Since the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, Paulus is excited to welcome people back and host an outdoor event for the whole family.

“It represents a step in the right direction and a step towards community,” Paulus said.

With agriculture being about 3% of Pa.’s population, Paulus says it’s important to host these events to showcase the array of fresh and local options for residents to enjoy.

“We love opening our farm and allowing families and school groups to come and learn a little more about where their food comes from. Through pick-your-own and educational group tours, we teach people about what it takes to grow their food. It’s good to know your farmer and have a relationship with that person so you can trust your food source and know what you are eating is healthy and safe for your entire family,” Paulus said.