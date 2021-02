HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a ramp closure on I-83 at Exit 28: PA 295 – Zions View/Strinestown after a tractor-trailer collided with the exit guard rail.

Disabled vehicle on I-83 southbound at Exit 28 – PA 295. There is a ramp closure. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) February 22, 2021

There are no reports of injury at this time. Drivers are advised to reduce their speed until the winter weather surpasses the Midstate.

