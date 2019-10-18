Disney on Ice performs in Hershey this weekend

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Disney on Ice is performing in Hershey this weekend! The magical hour-and-a-half-long show “Road Trip Adventures” is a mixture of professional ice skating and acrobatics.

It features characters and scenes from Disney movies — both old and new! Some of the classic characters like Mary Poppins will make an appearance and so will new characters, like ‘Forky’ from Toy Story 4.

ABC27 News got a behind the scenes look at the show. Skaters tell us they went through a six-week boot camp to learn all the routines. They say this show has routines and tricks that will create a first time experience for audience members.

Certain members of the audience will also be invited to participate on the ice during part of the show. Disney on Ice runs through Sunday at Giant Center. For more details about the show, click here. For details about tickets at the Giant Center, click here.