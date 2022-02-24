HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Disney On Ice is returning to Hershey with “Let’s Celebrate” at the Giant Center from April 1-3, 2022.

The show includes more than 50 beloved characters including Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and features an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White, and Tiana.

The show also features 14 classic and modern stories, over 30 songs, and more characters from Disney’s Frozen, Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory, Disney’s Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast.

The first show will be on Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m., followed by three shows on April 2 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. The final shows of the Hershey residence will be on April 3 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Guests are asked to monitor local and venue health and safety guidelines, including face covering and entry requirements.

Tickets can be purchased online at DisneyOnIce.com or in person at the venue box office.