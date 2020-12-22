DLA working Mission Warped Speed from New Cumberland, sending COVID-19 vaccine to overseas Navy fleets

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) received the first Defense Department shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and are immediately packaging the vaccine for shipment to Navy fleets overseas.

The DLA has partnered with the Department of Health & Human Services on the Operation Warp Speed COVID-19 vaccination mission to vaccinate Defense Department locations outside of the continental US and Navy fleets.

Agencies receiving the vaccine through this partnership include the US Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and more.

DLA has cold chain management capability that is similar to its seasonal influenza vaccine model to store and ship material.

This mission includes receipt, issue, transportation and delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines.

