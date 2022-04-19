PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On Monday, a judge voided the nationwide mask mandate for public transportation. While the Transportation Security Administration has said it will no longer enforce the mandate, individual public transit agencies or local governments can still set their own masking guidelines.

Here are some rules for masking on public transportation in Central Pennsylvania:

Amtrak

Masks are no longer required on Amtrak transportation. The Amtrak website states, “While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19. Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so.”

Harrisburg International Airport

Masks are optional on all airlines at HIA for both passengers and employees. A spokesperson for HIA recommends that travelers do their research before leaving because each city has its own transportation masking policies, but for now, passengers can decide for themselves whether to mask up on flights.

“For a lot of people, it’s a relief, it’s a stress reliever, but for those who still want to wear (masks), that’s fine,” said HIA spokesperson Scott Miller.

Lebanon Transit

According to the Lebanon Transit Facebook page, masks are recommended but not required on Lebanon Transit vehicles as of April 19.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Red Rose Transit

According to the Red Rose Transit website, masks for customers and employees are optional as of April 19.

rabbittransit

The rabbittransit website states, “Effective immediately, face masks are no longer required to be worn while on board transit vehicles or at transit hubs. We recognize that everyone is unique. There are some individuals who may have health issues that warrant the continued use of face masks or some individuals who may have a personal preference to wear them. We ask the public to support those who wish to continue to wear face coverings.”