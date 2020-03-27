Dollar General employee at Bethel distribution center tests positive for coronavirus

BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dollar General employee at the Bethel distribution center tested positive for the coronavirus.

To protect the privacy of the employee, Dollar General says they are not disclosing any specific information regarding our employee’s identity or health status.

Prior to the individual’s diagnosis, Dollar General established response protocols for employees who have been impacted by COVID-19, including those who have tested positive, experiencing symptoms or exposed to an individual who is or has been diagnosed with the virus.

Dollar General is requiring employees exposed to the individual at the Bethel distribution center, to stay home and not return to work for at least 14 days after the date of the confirmed diagnosis, unless otherwise advised by a medical professional.

The diagnosed employee has not been in the Bethel facility within the past six days, and they are continuing operations to support the essential work and services that our stores are performing for the communities we serve.

Dollar General is taking measures to prevent the spread by thoroughly cleaning the Bethel facility in accordance with CDC guidelines and communicating with employees on a regular basis to remind them of steps to help contain or avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus, as well as steps they should take if they experience symptoms or have been in touch with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.