ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Dollar General has opened a new location in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County.

The location at 840 Hanover Street offers food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and other products.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Elizabethtown store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location, ” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

To commemorate the opening of the new Elizabethtown location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. In partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2022 across the country to celebrate new store openings.