Donation boom at thrift stores could be related to Netflix show 'Tidying Up'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Thrift stores across the county have been seeing an increase in donations, and it could be related to a popular new Netflix show.

"Tidying Up" follows the world-renowned organization expert Marie Kondo as she helps her clients clear out the clutter that doesn't bring them joy. The show was released on New Year's Day.

"It's hard to pin it right to a television show, but this year, it seems the first couple weeks in January, we're seeing double-digit increases on donor counts at all of our locations," said John McHenry, the president and CEO of Goodwill Keystone Area.

Goodwill is just one of many thrift stores across the country seeing more donations. McHenry says it could also be due to a good economy right after the holiday season.

"Hopefully, people are cleaning out their closets to make room for the new things and with the weather, they can bring it right on in, and that's what they've been doing," he said.

Goodwill's mission is to help people with disabilities and other barriers become independent through work.

"So it's a win-win situation in terms of the community giving of the things they don't need and for us to be able to resell them and make maximum use of those donations to support our mission," McHenry said.