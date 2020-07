LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County Police say they have a double homicide suspect in custody.

Ezequiel Almodovar surrendered at the East Lampeter Township Police Department around noon today. Police say he shot and killed two men – Jonathan Rivera and Eugenio Morales-Torres on Monday.

Police say he then drove the bodies from his home in East Lampeter to Manor Township, and then set the vehicle on fire.

Almodovar is not eligible for bail.