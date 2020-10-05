Dover Area School District announces 3 coronavirus positives at high school

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover Area School District announced on Monday that three people have tested positive for Covid-19 at the high school and there will now be remote learning until next week.

The district says the closure will will allow for a deep clean, whereafter students may return Monday, Oct. 12. No high school athletics nor extra-curricular activities will be held in the meanwhile.

None of the people who tested positive were in the building on Monday, the district said. The state Health Department will now contact those who tested positive and will determine how to move forward.

