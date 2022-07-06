DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Enel Green Power, an energy company, wants to build a new solar energy farm in Dover using land from seven properties. The company plans to build a 75-megawatt solar farm as soon as next year.

The township has approved the project, but with some modifications in response to concerns from neighbors. Community members had complained that the project would ruin the beauty of the landscape.

Enel Green Power says they look forward to “continued open collaboration” as it works to tweak and finalize the project.